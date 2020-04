From A Distance video from Valerie Smith

Bell Buckle Records, in conjunction with The Single Factory, are set to release a new single tomorrow from Valerie Smith.

It’s for From A Distance, written by Julie Gold, which was a major hit for Bette Midler in 1990. The song was nearly inescapable that year, so Val’s fans will likely recognize it right away.

She has assembled a real all star team to accompany her here. Vocal harmonies are provided by fellow bluegrass singer/songwriters Claire Lynch and Irene Kelley, with Frank Solivan on mandolin, Becky Buller on fiddle, Mike Munford on banjo, Jim Hurst on guitar, Ronald de La Vega on bass, and Mike Pokalsky on reso-guitar.

Valerie has made a music video to promote the single, created in honor of Earth Day which will be celebrated April 22.

From A Distance will be available on April 10 wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.