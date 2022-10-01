Friday World of Bluegrass photos from Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens captured a wide variety of images from the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday at World of Bluegrass 2022, which we are happy to share here.

  • Missy Raines & Allegheny at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Donna Ulisse at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Bob Minner and Jake Workman guitar jam draws a crowd at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Josiah Tyree at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Nick Dumas at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Mark Delaney, Ruth Goldberg, Katy Daley, and Danny Knicely at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Ira Gitlin and Charlie Lowman at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Tristan Scroggins at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Fiddle and banjo jam at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Banjo workshop at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Mr. Stage at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Miss North Carolina, Karolyn Martin, at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Rick Faris performs at the Bluegrass Standard booth at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Songwriter workshop at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Echo Valley takes five IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Hallway fiddle jam at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Food trucks in the street - in the rain - at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Anni Beach braves the rain at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Elderly Instruments booth at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • Danny Poiasley & The Southern Grass at the Bluegrass Standard booth in the Exhibit Hall at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • The rains they came at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • The rains they came at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • The rains they came at IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens
  • IBMA Bluegrass Live! - photo © Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens

Jeromie Stephens has been photographing bluegrass musicians for a little over 30 years. In keeping with the photo-reportage styles of Jim Marshall, Carl Fleischauer and Les Leverett, he shoots in black and white and tries to always stay in close to his subjects. He was first published by FRETS! Magazine in 1986, his junior year of high school. He's illustrated articles for Bluegrass Unlimited, Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, The Washington Post, The Nashville Tennessean and Fretboard Journal. Additionally his photos have been used in CD packages for musicians like Tony Rice, Danny Gatton and Lou Pallo. Jeromie lives in Fredericksburg, VA with his wife, April and youngest son, JJ. You are likely to see JJ with his Dad taking photos at festivals.

