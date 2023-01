Friday night at the Woodbine Opry

We are on our annual trip to Jekyll Island. One of the highlights of the trip each year is a visit to the Woodbine Opry on a Friday night. This year’s visit found us there on the final Friday of 2022.

The Opry is held in the old Woodbine school. One of the Opry founders, Hoydt Drury, told me the school was slated to be torn down in 1998, but the founding group managed to save the building and refurbish it. The group depends on donations to keep things going. They do raffles at their Friday and Saturday night shows. Hoydt also told me that the Opry is the longest running jam session in the state of Georgia.

Several of the local musicians were either traveling or not feeling well, but the pickers who were there put on a fine show. One of them has traveled to the area from the thumb of Michigan for the past 15 years.

If you are in the area of Woodbine, GA and want bluegrass and old country music, stop in at the old Woodbine school at 7:00 p.m. on a Friday or Saturday evening.

Support your local music venues.