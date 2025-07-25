Friday at Grey Fox 2025

Johnny & The Yooahoos at the 2025 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival – photo © Tara Linhardt

All day and late into the evening the music and dancing and friend making continued each day of the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival.

Here is a glimpse into some of what went down on Friday, July 18, 2025 in Oakhill, NY at Grey Fox. Bands, musicians, and music based right in New York, and those from around the US and the globe, could be found on the many stages. There was some straight traditional-style bluegrass, as well as some cool fresh takes on some of the classic material, and plenty of original music as well.

The Litch Brothers from the Pacific Northwest were part of the Emerging Artist Series. Here they are doing Hello City Limits.

And here they are doing a very interesting and laid back version of the classic, Steam Powered Aeroplane.

Tanasi (Anya Hinkle, Mary Lucy, and Bill Cardine)

Here is a band based in Bavaria in Germany called Johnny and the Yooahoos.

The Mammals

Larry and Joe – Joe Troop (from North Carolina) and Larry Bellorin (from Monagas, Venezuala) – play Rolling in My Sweet Baby’s Arms.

And here they perform Going Back to the BlueRidge Mountains, but sung in Spanish and with quatro and fiddle.

And here are a few photos.