Freightliners Bluegrass at the Dam Smoker BBQ

Bluegrassers are known to love to eat nearly as much as they like their bluegrass music.
The best of both is available on the first and third Sunday of the month at
The Dam Smoker BBQ in Eustis, Florida.
Freightliners Bluegrass plays on the third Sunday. These musicians have been together for a number of years and have an easy camaraderie that make their shows fun. They feature a blend of bluegrass music that pleases any audience.
The group consists of Doug Buchheister on mandolin and vocals, Teresa Holton on guitar and vocals, Byron Holton on banjo and vocals, and Bill Miller on bass. Sue Tice joined the band on fiddle.
Doug had some neck surgery in December and is on the mend, but is able to play and sing.
Oh, and about the food – IT’S GOOD!
The Dam Smoker is by no means fancy, but the BBQ is top shelf. Ribs, pulled pork, mac and cheese, BBQ beans. Let’s just say it is easy to eat too much.
This is a fun outing for a Sunday afternoon. Go, eat, and listen to some local bluegrass music.
Support your Local music venues.
