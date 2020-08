Freedom, Love, and the Open Road from Lindley Creek

More great new music…

Lindley Creek, aka the Greer family of southwestern Missouri, is celebrating the release of their debut album on Pinecastle Records today. Freedom, Love, and the Open Road showcases the group’s modern bluegrass sound, assisted by the expert production of Jim VanCleve. With two lead singers and all the benefits of family harmony, this is a band on the rise.

As a taste of their sound, the Greers prepared this composite video with samples of the record’s three singles, interspersed with comments from the family. Katie plays mandolin, Jase is on fiddle, Kathie on guitar, and dad, John Rob, plays bass.

And here’s Katie on the previous single, Voice of the Mockingbird.

Freedom, Love, and the Open Road is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get the tracks via AirPlay Direct.