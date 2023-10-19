Free Master of Ceremonies Masterclass from the IBMA Foundation

The IBMA Foundation and the Leadership Bluegrass Alumni association are teaming up to offer a free online presentation November 8 for everyone who functions as a Master of Ceremonies at shows or festivals. Whether you announce the performers at your bluegrass club concerts, or at a major festival, this seminar is meant to help you to be a more effective MC.

Billed as an Emcee Masterclass, the Zoom seminar is offered at no charge through the sponsorship of the Eppes Jefferson Foundation in New Hampshire, who support the arts in a variety of ways all over the country.

Katy Daley, longtime bluegrass radio host and festival MC, will serve as moderator, with guest presenters Sherry Boyd, whose experience mirrors Katy’s, Dudley Connell, who leads the stage show for The Seldom Scene, and Chris Jones, who speaks on stage for his band, and on SiriusXM. They will cover a range of tips and tricks to up your MC game, as well as basics that every presenter should understand.

To join the masterclass, simply visit this link on November 8 at noon eastern time, and join the Zoom meeting. You do not need to have Zoom software installed to join.

A video version of this seminar will be posted to the IBMA Foundation YouTube channel in December.