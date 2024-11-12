Free Grant Writing webinar November 14

The IBMA Foundation, together with Leadership Bluegrass Alumni, will be hosting a free online webinar this Thursday (November 14) called Demystifying Grant Writing, designed to reduce the fear level of artists, event producers, and associations when it comes to applying for financial grants from charitable foundations or government agencies.

Sponsored by the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation, the event will be available on Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. (eastern) on Thursday, and will feature Jennie Humann, Grants Manager for the Nashville Symphony. Jennie has decades of experience in this field, and will explain the basics of completing the somewhat intimidating forms required, along with helpful tips and useful tools.

There are a stunning number of grants available for arts organizations and artists, particularly if they tie in to whatever is current in the preferences of grant givers. One such today is Appalachian heritage, something with which most anyone in the bluegrass or old time fields can align themselves. There are grants offered for small regional outfits as well as larger statewide or national organizations.

Log on Thursday at noon to learn more about all of this, courtesy of the Foundation. Simply click or save this address, or use the QR code below.

One such organization that offers grants to the bluegrass music world is the IBMA Foundation itself, and their application process is not nearly so formidable as those from many other sources. But any group or association hoping to take advantage of these IBMA Foundation Project Grants should be aware that they must be submitted by December 2 to be considered for the 2025 awards.

A list of the 2024 Project Grant awards, totaling $25,600, can be seen in our earlier coverage.

Full details can be found online.