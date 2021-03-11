Frank Solivan returns to leatherwork during shutdown

When we are a decade or so down the road from the great COVID scare of 2020, you are likely to find musicians and artists of every type when they congregate, talking about what they did during that time to keep body and soul together – a bit like those essays we had to write every fall when school started back up… What I Did On My Summer Vacation.

Even part time bands depend on the income from their live shows, and full time touring acts suddenly saw what looked like a good year go straight down the drain. Some were able to successfully navigate the government loans, some forgivable, to keep some food on the table, but many others were left looking for some sort of work during a drastically down economy.

Some found other ways to maintain some income in the music field, by offering lessons online, or by doling out music and instructional content using Patreon. But those who had marketable skills that could be could be sold online could see at least a partial recoupment of lost income in that vein.

One such is Frank Solivan, mandolinist, fiddler, singer, and songwriter, who leads the progressive bluegrass outfit, Dirty Kitchen, or did prior to March of 2020. A true renaissance man, Frank has dabbled in many areas of interest during his life, becoming a fine personal chef who has offered his custom spice blends for sale online for some time. The down time last year also left him in search of something to keep him busy, and he returned to something he had loved as a child.

Solivan recalls that when he was a child, his mother had a passion for leather stamping, making all sorts of belts, bags, and other items that were very popular among her friends. So he pulled out her old tools, and started back into the craft.