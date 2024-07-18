Frank Poindexter honored at ResoGat ’24

Frank Poindexter – photo © Deb Miller (B Chord Photography)

Dobroist Frank Poindexter was honored at the annual ResosGat (Resphonic Gathering) held this past weekend at the Holiday Inn in Wilkesboro, NC. ResoGat is a group of musicians who assemble once a year to share their music and their love of resophonic guitars. The gathering occurs the Wednesday after the Fourth of July, and concludes the following Saturday. An 11-member committee selects a player to honor annually during their gathering. Big T and Pammy Lassiter serve as part of that decision-making group.

Big T reflected on Poindexter’s selection…

“I figured we needed to do Frank because he was from North Carolina. I pushed really hard to get him in. It was perfect timing. His band (Deeper Shade of Blue) was off this weekend. It all worked out good.

Out of the people that we had [to select from our list], I thought he was the most active and with the most compelling story.

He wrote a song about Josh Graves and Josh was really happy about that (Deeper Shade of Blue STEAM, Uncle Josh the Dobro King, MFR180629).”

Slide master, Clyde Mattocks, explained…

“Dobro geeks from all over pay homage to our beloved instruments, playing old 19th century parlor songs that nobody (but us) want to hear, and barn burning hoedowns. We’re just eat up with it, getting to sit beside the legends and jam.

I was in Frank’s presence many times over the weekend. I renewed friendships with Frank and talked quite a bit with him about his days with Dickey Betts, and discussed converting one of Dickey’s tunes, Hand Picked, to dobro. I’m still flying.”

Poindexter was truly humbled.

“What an honor and privilege accepting the honoree award from this year’s ResoGat committee. Thanks to all of the congratulations from each of you sharing the celebration! It was a memorable event!”

Poindexter, dobroist with Deeper Shade of Blue, and uncle to the Rice brothers (Tony, Larry, Wyatt, and Ronnie), has been picking the hound dog most of his life. The Monroe, NC native has performed on the Grand Ole Opry, played on two movie soundtracks, recorded with some of the best in bluegrass, and is an accomplished songwriter. A prime example of his musical abilities is an original tune that he penned and recorded in 2004 (Dex Records – CD 001). It’s The Music was the title and first cut on his solo project (re-released by Mountain Fever Records in 2022).

It’s the music, brings us together.

It’s the music, we all love.

It’s the music, and the friendship.

It’s a blessing, sent from God above.”

Within his title song, the reso-man expressed his love for faith and friends, made possible through his passion for music. Reflecting on a lifetime of picking, singing, writing, and recording bluegrass music, Poindexter still maintains that strong sentiment almost two decades later.

A lifelong music lover/player, Frank came from a large family. He had 14 siblings.

“Being a poor son of a sharecropper, we didn’t have golf clubs and bicycles. We had guitars. We give Uncle Joe, my mom’s brother, credit for the music in our family.

I had nine sisters. I was an uncle when I was two months old! I was the youngest boy. I had five brothers that all played and sung. When I was about six years old, I’d listen. When they laid the guitar down, I’d go pick it up and try to figure out stuff on it.

When I was 10 or 12 years old, my brothers moved to California. They formed a band out there, the Golden State Boys, along with my brother-in-law (Herb Rice). I was [home] watching Uncle Josh play dobro with Flatt & Scruggs on the Martha White Show. When I’d hear Josh play, it just drew me to that tone and sound of that instrument he was playing. I knew that was what I wanted to do.”

The budding musician fashioned his own instrument to learn Uncle Josh’s licks.

“I traded a bowl of pinto beans for a cheap guitar. I glued a bucket lid on it and punched holes in it so it’d look like Josh’s. I’ve still got it in the attic. I raised the strings with a Case knife and played it with a butter knife.”

He eventually bought a resophonic guitar.

“I found a real cheap dobro, a Herco, at a pawn shop in Danville, VA, for $45. Working in tobacco, I would pay $6 a week until I was able to get it. It didn’t have a case so they put it in a plastic bag. I was excited because I had a real instrument. I hadn’t seen a real Dobro dobro, but that thing looked close enough to me.”

Marrying, raising a family, and developing his own business, music wasn’t always forefront in Poindexter’s life, but it remained an active part. He continued to perform in various bands close to home.

“The high point in my career was playing on Dickey Betts of the Allman Brothers Band’s solo album Highway Call (Capricorn, CP 0123), and going on that all-American tour with Vassar Clements, my brothers (Leon and Walter), and my nephew (Larry Rice) in 1974″

In 1977, Poindexter recorded his debut solo album, Dobro Extraordinary, on Old Homestead Records (OHS 90084). Almost a decade later, he recorded on his nephew Larry’s Hurricanes & Daydreams (1986-REB 1646). That led to a music tour to Japan with the Larry Rice Band. In 1988, the same group made a European tour of Austria, Switzerland, and Germany.

Banjoist Sammy Shelor was involved as well.

“Frank is, in my opinion, the true innovator of the modern reso guitar. He started a trend with his playing that many of the modern players of the day followed. My first tour of Japan in the ’80s with Frank, Larry, and Wyatt Rice, and the Simpkins brothers was a true learning experience, and I have been a huge fan of Frank ever since. And you will not find a better friend!”

In 1989, another musical group comprised of Terry Baucom, Ben and Randy Greene, Ray Atkins, and Poindexter returned to Japan. He also toured in California with the Larry Rice Band. Then in 1991, the dobroist debuted with the Rice Brothers that also included Bill Emerson on banjo and Rickie Simpkins on fiddle, playing festivals throughout the eastern US.

When Tony introduced the band in Fairfax, he saved his uncle until last, and said, “He’s one whale of a musician, but he doesn’t do it that often, and sometimes I don’t blame him.”

Following several other band configurations,, in 2009 he was invited to be part of North Carolina’s Deeper Shade of Blue, and has been there ever since.

Poindexter says that he is proud of his past.

“I am humbled and honored to have performed on stage with some of the earth’s greatest musicians and singers, including Betts, Clements, David Grisman, Dan Tyminski, my nephews (the Rice Brothers), Bill Emerson, the Lonesome River Band, Doc Watson, Rhonda Vincent, Don Rigby, Rickie Simpkins, Josh Williams, and Jim Eanes, and to be part of this highly talented group, Deeper Shade of Blue, with their amazing vocals. ‘Tis an honor and a great pleasure. I love these guys and the fun we have together on and off the stage!”

Not being a full-time musician, I am so grateful that these groups allowed me to be on stage with them. It’s a blessing to think about the places I’ve played and the people I’ve played with. Tony once described me in Guitar Player magazine as ‘one of those great undiscovered cats.’ (Dec ’77).

I thank God every day.”

The 75-year-old master concluded, “I have no regrets. Life is good.”

Here’s Big T Lassiter’s live feed of Frank Poindexter at ResoGat.

Congratulations, Frank Poindexter, on your well-deserved recognition!