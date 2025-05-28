Fox Chase drops for Larry Cordle

Larry Cordle, the Mighty Cord himself, has another new single from his seemingly inexhaustible imagination.

This time it’s Fox Chase, a remembrance of an ancient tradition he experienced as a youngster growing up in Kentucky.

“I wrote this during the pandemic. Fox hunting Appalachian-style is a far cry from the English version of men in suits on horseback. Our version is a group of men and their hounds gathering in the hills and hollers, building a fire, and turning the dogs loose while they swap stories and pass the jar.

I wasn’t a fan, but my younger brother Mike was. He convinced me to go with him one night when I was 16. We saw a fire on a ridge near our house and joined in. It was the first and last time I went foxhunting, but I’ll never forget it.

Writing this brought back a flood of memories of those men and their hounds – now all gone. I hope Fox Chase captures a bit of that spirit.”

With Cord singing the lead, studio help comes from Clay Hess on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Steve Thomas on mandolin, Jenner Fleenor on fiddle, Rob Ickes on reso-guitar, and Mike Anglin on bass.

As always, it’s a terrific song, expertly delivered by the songwriter. Check it out.

Fox Chase is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.