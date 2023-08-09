Fortis – Patrick McAvinue

It’s been four years since we’ve had a solo release from renowned fiddler, Patrick McAvinue. His newest project, Fortis, is filled with creativity and deftness, both of which sum up McAvinue’s style of fiddling.

Fortis is an EP containing six songs, half of which were written by Patrick. The title track kicks the project off at a driving pace with stellar twin fiddling from McAvinue and Billy Contreras. This track also introduces the listener to the supporting cast on this recording which consists of Scott Vestal on banjo, Seth Taylor on mandolin, Shaun Richardson on guitar, Gaven Largent on resonator guitar, and Ethan Jodziewicz on bass.

Two of the songs, Station Blues and I Kept On Walking were written by Cris Jacobs who sings lead vocals on both. The former is centered around trains and features John Cowan on tenor vocals and McAvinue on baritone vocals. The latter track is a gospel quartet which features rumbling bass vocals from Aaron McCune. Both of these tracks give the recording good variety.

What? No! is a piece that captures McAvinue’s ability to play within the swing and jazz idioms. All of the musicians bring the best of their abilities to this track. The performances featured here are stellar.

The EP closes with Patrick’s rendition of the Kenny Baker tune First Day In Town. It highlights McAvinue’s ability to put his own stamp on a really great instrumental. No doubt Kenny would be proud.

Patrick McAvinue is a musician that’s well regarded by those who know and understand the art of fiddling. Fortis demonstrates why Patrick has remained such a powerhouse within bluegrass music.