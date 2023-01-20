For Your Love from Michael Cleveland with Billy Strings

Posted on by John Lawless

Michael Cleveland and Billy Strings – photo by Jesse Faatz

For the third single from his upcoming Lovin’ Of The Game album on Compass Records, fiddle maestro Michael Cleveland has selected a grassed up version of For Your Love, from Texas rocker Joe Ely.

Michael’s cut, which features Billy Strings on guitar and lead vocal, is a far cry from Ely’s hard rockin’ arrangement from the 1980s, which fits perfectly in a bluegrass pocket.

Further support on this track comes from Rob McCoury on banjo, Ronnie McCoury on mandolin, and Alan Bartram on bass. Jeff White sings the harmony vocal.

Michael wasn’t shy about admitting that this sort of number is out of his normal comfort zone.

“People know me as a traditional bluegrass fiddle player, which is what I love to do, but this album is more than just the pure tradition. It’s a little bit of a departure for me.”

For Your Love is a smoker…

For Your Love is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-orders for Lovin’ Of The Game are also enabled online. The full album is scheduled to drop on March 3.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today