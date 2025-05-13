Followin’ You from East Nash Grass

East Nash Grass, fast becoming Nashville’s favorite bluegrass group, spread a bit of confusion today with their announcement of a new album, All God’s Children, expected August 22 on Mountain Fever Records. With that title, many surmised that this was to be a gospel album, but no… as made plain by a debut single, Followin’ You, which also hit today.

It’s not that the song is anti-faith, because it isn’t, but that it’s a secular number about falling in love.

Guitarist James Kee, who wrote the song, describes it thusly:

“If it can be that we recognize our own self even in the absence of others, then we can surely find ourselves in those we love, and follow them through all uncertainty.”

Fiddler Maddie Denton sings this one, with support from regular bandmates Harry Clark on mandolin, Cory Walker on banjo, and Jeff Partin on bass and reso-guitar, with Kee on guitar.

Denton says that she is psyched to see this song out.

“I’m really excited for everyone to hear what East Nash Grass has been working on. Thanks for listening to Followin’ You!“

Have a listen.

Followin’ You is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Pre-saves and pre-orders for All God’s Children are likewise enabled.