Folk Alliance to host seminar on successful livestreaming

With so many bluegrass and acoustic artists looking to livestream concerts as a way to stay in touch with fans during the shutdown, they may be very interested in a seminar scheduled for next week from Folk Alliance.

Billed as Tips and Tricks for Successful Livestreaming, it is part of their Ask An Expert series, and will feature a panel discussion with a number of professionals in the folk and acoustic music world on this topic. It is scheduled for April 28 at 1:00 p.m. (EST), and is offered at no charge. Membership in Folk Alliance is not required.

Panelists for Tuesday afternoon’s session include:

Stephen Kellogg, artist

Lee Totten, BubbleUp

Corey Martin, Shadow Scape Records

Sam Potter, engineer

Graham Lindsey, Wavelength Media

Livestreaming has been a focus of the organization all this month, with previous seminar episodes on the legal aspects of offering live music online, and the difficulties in monetizing your streams. These episodes can be watched now online, as will next week’s Tips and Tricks seminar

Full details, along with a registration form for the April 28 session, can be found on the Alliance web site.