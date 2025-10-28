Foggy Mountain Rock video from Todd Taylor

Todd Taylor, the South Carolina banjo man in black, is back with a new video, this time covering a Flatt & Scruggs classic, Foggy Mountain Rock.

This is one that was written by Josh Graves, the pioneering reso-guitar player with The Foggy Mountain Boys, with additional writer credits for Louise Certain and Gladys Stacey Flatt, wives of Lester and Earl. They used their wives’ names as songwriters to avoid higher taxes on their incomes. It was originally released in 1959, and in those days, probably the only way Josh could get a song on a Flatt & Scruggs album was to give them songwriter credits.

Taylor delivers a solid and very Scruggsy take on this familiar instrumental, with support from Steve Thorpe on reso-guitar, and Mike Moody on guitar, fiddle, and bass.

Check it out.

For those who have been following Todd’s health battles of late, we are happy to share that Todd says that he’s back in the pink and feeling great. His doctors see no signs of the colon cancer that was diagnosed earlier this year following treatment, though it’s still too soon for the cancer free status.

Great news. Stay healthy, Todd!