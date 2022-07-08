Flying Away – new single from Kristen Leigh Bearfield

Kristen Leigh Bearfield is a bluegrass and Gospel singer/songwriter from Tennessee, who has been performing this past five years or so with the all-female acoustic Gospel outfit, High Road.

A graduate of ETSU, this talented young lady had been through a lot on her trip to working full time in the music business, including a serious automobile accident that threatened to leave her paralyzed. But she pulled through to the amazement of her doctors and now works as a communications consultant with the IBMA when not on tour with the band.

Today she has a single of her own to share, one she wrote called Flying Away, a positive acoustic country take on life’s fleeting fashions.

It’s a wise reflection for such a youthful artist, and Kristen says that spending time in the hospital helped her realize the importance of every precious minute.

“Time is ever changing like the wind. Life can change in a moment and stop us in our tracks. I wrote this song in regards to how time never stands still for any of us, but if y’all are like me… it sure would be nice if that clock could slow down a little bit sometimes. That clock is on borrowed time though, and it just keeps ‘flying away.’ I’m so thankful for the chance to share this song, and I pray that it brings some joy into your world and reminds us all to slow down a little and appreciate the beauty in every moment.”

Bearfield plays mandolin and sings lead, and is supported here by Skip Cherryholmes on guitar, Scott Vestal on banjo, Jim VanCleve on fiddle, Chris Latham on bass, and Kevin Smith on percussion. Devin McGlammery sings harmony.

Have a listen…

Flying Away from Kristen Leigh Bearfield is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It is being distributed by Billy Blue Records.

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.