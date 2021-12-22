Flyin’ High – new single and video from The Wooks

Skip to content
The Wooks are an interesting Kentucky band whose bluegrass roots influence a hybrid style that walks the line between jamgrass and contemporary grass. They have released a clever animated video for the first single from their upcoming project, , expected in February of 2022. Flyin’ High
It’s the title cut, written by guitarist CJ Cain, who also sings the lead. He says that the lyrics were inspired by a real life event, the crash of a friend’s WWI era biplane in a field near where they grew up.
“He had bought this plane at a good price and would soon find out why. He lost oil pressure and had to take her down in front of his family who had gathered in the yard to watch him buzz the farm. Luckily he made it out.”
The Wooks are completed by Harry Clark on mandolin, George Guthrie on banjo, and Allen Cooke on reso-guitar.
Cain shared that the band tracked this next album a bit differently, working in the home studio of Nashville guitarist, Jake Stargel, who also produced.
“Jake recorded us way more live than I have ever gotten to record. This album has a lot of solos and vocals and all kinds of stuff that’s just the raw take. There’s no click track. We were trying to get a sound like Bela Fleck’s Drive album or Tony Rice’s work at Arch Studios with Bill Wolf. That live feeling. So much of bluegrass these days is almost autotuned and fixed to the point of perfection. We were trying to run away from that quickly as possible.”
The music video for the single was animated by
Josh Clark, and follows along with the images the lyrics provide, metaphors, similes, and all. It is a pleasure to watch, supported by the music, which has a retro sound reminiscent of Levon Helm and The Band, played bluegrass style.
Check it out…
Flyin’ High, the single, is available now from the popular download and streaming services online. Look for the full album to drop on February 25.
The Wooks have also announced their 2022 late winter tour dates. More details and ticket info
can be found online.
2/24 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
2/25 – Huntington, WV – The Loud
2/26 – Lexington, KY – The Burl
3/1 – Atlanta, GA – Eddie’s Attic
3/2 – Birmingham, AL – The Nick
3/4 – Asheville, NC – Isis Music Hall
3/5 – Nashville, TN – Station Inn
3/9 – Awendaw, SC – Awendaw Green
3/10 – Raleigh, NC – Pour House
3/12 – Roanoke, VA – Martin’s St Patty’s Street Fair
3/13 – Richmond, VA – The Camel
3/16 – Charlottesville, VA – The Southern
3/17 – Washington DC – Pearl Street Warehouse
3/18 – Farmville, VA – North Street Press Club
3/19 – Round Hill, VA – B Chord Brewing
3/30 – Ferndale, MI – Otus Supply
4/1 – Newport, KY – Southgate Revival House
4/2 – Morgantown, WV – 123 Pleasant
4/5 – Syracuse, NY – Funk n Waffles
4/7 – New Haven, CT – Cafe Nine
4/8 – Boston, MA – The Burren
4/9 – New York, NY – Jalopy Theater
4/10 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Saint
4/13 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery
4/14 – Lancaster, PA – Zoetropolis
4/15 – Grove City, PA – Big Rail Brewing
4/16 – Thomas, WV – The Purple Fiddle
