Fly from Richard Bennett remembers Steve Gulley and Tony Rice

Bonfire Music Group has a new single today from veteran bluegrass singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Richard Bennet. Currently performing with the band, Flashback, Bennett also has stints with J.D. Crowe & The New South and Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top Xpress under his belt. He has had a prolific solo career as well, releasing multiple album projects under his own name.
Today’s release is a new song of his that recalls two recent bluegrass legends who passed away during the later half of 2020. Titled
, Richard started composing it in honor of his fellow Tennessean, Steve Gulley, but added another verse to remember Tony Rice when he learned of Tony’s passing on Christmas day. Fly
“This song is dedicated in memory of Steve Gulley and Tony Rice. Thank you both for all you gave. We were all very blessed beyond measure with your friendship and incredible music.”
Interestingly, given that Gulley was the initial inspiration for
Fly, the arrangement tends more towards what Rice was doing musically at the end of the singing phase of his career. But then Richard has always shown a strong influence from Tony’s music through the years.
Shawn Lane accompanys Richard on fiddle, his son Grayson Lane is on piano, with Ethan Burkhardt on bass.
Fly from Richard Bennett is available now wherever you stream or download music online.
