Flowers Down Below video from Dunlap & Mabe

Bell Buckle Records has released a music video for Dunlap & Mabe, accompanying their new single, Flowers Down Below.

The song, written and sung by guitarist Jack Dunlap, tells of a love gone wrong far away from home.

Jack’s musical partner is banjoist Robert Mabe, and both are experienced veterans of the DC area bluegrass scene. Between the two of them, they have worked with Larry Keel, Gina Furtado, Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, Scythian, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Bud’s Collective, The Fly Birds, Dry Mill Road, Old Town Flood, Shannon Bielski & Moonlight Drive, Tim, and Savannah Finch & The Eastman Stringband, Lonesome Highway, Circa Blue, and Jakobs Ferry Stragglers.

The video was shot at a home in Historic Harpers Ferry, West Virginia with the members of the regular group, Alex Kimble on bass and Mason Wright on fiddle.

Flowers Down Below is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.