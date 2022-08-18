Fling Ding from Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers

Larry Efaw has been known throughout his career for hewing to the traditional mountain style of bluegrass, both carrying on with The Bluegrass Mountaineers, a band his father Ed led for decades, and in the sort of songs he records with them now.

That is perfectly demonstrated by this latest single from Bell Buckle Records, a remake of one of Ralph Stanley’s classic banjo tunes, Fling Ding. Mountaineers banjo man Curtis Coleman steps up and turns in a terrific rendition, as do the rest of the cast: Adam Burrows on fiddle, Logan Leab on guitar, and Mikayla Burrows on bass. Larry, of course, is on mandolin.

This tune will be included on the upcoming album from Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers, The Old Home, on Bell Buckle Records.

Have a listen…

Look for Fling Ding now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.