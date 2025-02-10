Flicker Of Love – Cast Iron

According to their bio, Cast Iron is an acoustic band that invokes bluegrass basics, and pairs them with their own songwriting style. The group, which was formed in 2019, is comprised of musicians who previously made their name as part of the Asheville bluegrass scene — specifically, Andrew Blythe (banjo, vocals), Nick Dauphinais (mandolin, vocals), Rob Sine (guitar, vocals), and Celia Millington-Wycoff (bass).

Their latest offering, Flicker of Love from Sprouse House Productions, features two-time national fiddle champion James Schlender on seven of its eleven tracks. It follows the band’s debut, Blue Ridge Mountain Haze, which was released in 2022, and finds them taking a stance that’s midway between the current crop of newgrass proponents — bands such as Steep Canyon Rangers and Town Mountain come in particular come to mind — and a more traditional sound. Nevertheless, there’s a consistent quality within their sound, one that celebrates upbeat expression and, in turn, pulls from archival mountain origins.

The rousing Boca Grande, with its tight three part harmonies, offers initial evidence, followed by the perky and perceptive Between a Rock and Hard Place. On the other hand, the assured approach of When the Last Leaf Falls brings some soothing sentiment to the fore. Meanwhile, the uptempo instrumentals, Craggy Bridge and Wild Coyote, put the focus on the band’s overall ability and agility as far as their precise performances are concerned.

That said, Cast Iron also have a tender side as well. The tangled tapestry that’s woven into Rockview Pen provides a cool contrast to the sway and sparkle given the album’s sole cover, a take on James Taylor’s Today Today Today. Likewise, the title track cedes some unexpected emotion with its description of a receding romance.

All told, Cast Iron ought to be commended for attaining such marked maturity this early on. Clearly, this combo have much to offer once their future unfolds. They’re certain standard-bearers, a band infused with passion and prowess.