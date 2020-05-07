Flatpicking Guitar Magazine releases Beginner’s Page book

Guitarists who remember the 20 years of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine will surely recall their Beginner’s Page column which ran in each issue while the magazine was in publication. Written by Dan Huckabee, it included tips and tricks for players new to the flatpicking scene, along with simplified solos for many classic bluegrass songs and fiddle tunes.

FGM publisher Dan Miller has now assembled all of Dan’s Beginner’s Page columns into a book, offered on paper or as a digital file. Every one of his offerings from the magazine is in there, which includes 80 solos plus all of the helpful exercises and commentary. It is titled simply, Dan Huckabee Columnist Compilation, and can be ordered online.

Though the publication of Flatpicking Guitar ceased in 2015, Miller has taken it as a goal to keep this material available as new pickers fall in love with solo acoustic guitar. He says that he thinks all of Huckabee’s articles will be useful to anyone new to this style of guitar playing.

“I had asked Dan if he would be interested in writing this column because I was familiar with the instructional books and videos that he had released through his company, Musician’s Workshop, and I thought he would do a great job writing a column that beginners could identify with and understand. His instruction on his company’s projects was always very clear and I felt that his method and delivery instilled confidence in the reader/viewer. I think that Dan’s teaching always reflects the attitude of a very good and encouraging teacher because his presentation is one that lets the student know, ‘you can do this!’ Dan carried those great teaching qualities into all of the columns that he wrote for us, and I feel fortunate to have had him as a columnist and am very happy that he stayed with us for all twenty years.”

Dan Huckabee Columnist Compilation is offered for $29.95 in print form, and $27.95 as a download. A complete list of song/tune titles included can be found on the FGM web site, one that features classics like Big Spike Hammer, Gold Rush, Blackberry Blossom, Will You Miss Me, Nelly Kane, Old Home Place, and many others.

Orders can be placed online.