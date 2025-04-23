Flatpicker – Tyler Grant

With championship wins and years of experience performing with artists such as Abigail Washburn and the Emmitt-Nershi Band, among others, Tyler Grant has proven to be a force in the world of bluegrass flatpicking. His seventh studio release, aptly titled Flatpicker, demonstrates his prowess as both an instrumentalist and lyricist.

All thirteen tracks on Flatpicker were written by Grant. The opening track, The Wedge, is the first of several pieces that solely feature Tyler and his guitar. Clocking in right at a minute, this short composition sets the tone for the level of musicianship heard on this recording.

Been Away Too Long is a song filled with nostalgia, its lyrics telling of a traveling musician who holds strong ties to his home and family. This track features Tyler with this project’s core band, which consists of Andy Thorn on banjo, Adrian “Ace” Engfer on bass, Dylan McCarthy on mandolin, and Andy Reiner on fiddle. Michael Daves also lends excellent tenor vocals to this and three other tracks.

Goat Canyon Trestle tells the historical story of the largest wooden trestle ever built in the Mojave Desert of Eastern San Diego County, which was first envisioned by John D Spreckels in 1906, and eventually completed in 1919. Grant’s flatpicking on this track is appropriately influenced by Doc Watson, who would’ve been right at home singing a song of this nature.

Turn the Page and Sea of Cortez were both written during a trip that Tyler took to Mexico. The former is a lyrical piece about romance which uses the metaphor of opening a book in the middle and picking up the story from there. This track features a full band and once again features Daves on strong tenor vocals. The latter is a beautiful solo instrumental that showcases Tyler’s ability in the crosspicking style.

Coming Home To Stay is a hard driving bluegrass song about a traveling musician who’s decided it’s time to settle down. The band is on fire all throughout this track, in particular fiddler Andy Reiner.

The following track, Waning Moon, slows things down a good bit, diving into feelings of sadness and loneliness. Erin Youngberg and “Ace” Engfer provide powerful harmony vocals, adding a greater emotional layer to this song. This vocal combination is also utilized on the album’s closing track, Where The Ocotillo Grows.

Depot Guitar is another solo instrumental that is dedicated to Bluegrass Hall of Famer, Norman Blake. This track particularly demonstrates Grant’s command and mastery of his instrument.

Flatpicker provides an excellent summary of who Tyler Grant is as an artist. He’s not only a phenomenal guitarist, but a stellar songwriter. Both of these skill sets are ably captured on all thirteen tracks.