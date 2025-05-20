Flatlander Mountain Boys win 2025 Youth in Bluegrass Competition

The 2025 Youth in Bluegrass Competition, hosted by the Ozark Mountain Music Association, was held this past Saturday, May 17, in Branson, MO. The long-running band contest, originally run by Silver Dollar City and KSMU radio, is open to bluegrass groups whose members are 21 and under, and offers substantial cash prizes to the top five finishers.

A total of 11 bands were invited to compete, based on video submissions earlier this year, and after several rounds of performing before the judges on a single microphone, the winner was declared to be The Flatlander Mountain Boys from Exor, MO.

Members include Carter Russell on mandolin, Evan Reed on guitar, Noah Stogdill on banjo, and Deven Beckett on bass. They take the first prize of $2,500.

Other top finishers were:

1st place – The Flatlander Mountain Boys

2nd place- 5 South

3rd place – Bomb City Bluegrass

4th place – MoArk6

5th place – Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters

Congratulations and well done to all the competitors, and everyone at the Ozark Mountain Music Association!