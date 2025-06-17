Five Days Out, Two Days Back on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Yesterday, Alison Brown and Steve Martin made a trip out to Hollywood to perform their latest single, Five Days Out, Two Days Back for Jimmy Kimmel Live on the ABC television network.

In tow were Tim O’Brien on mandolin, who sings lead on the single, Christian Sedelmyer on fiddle, Robbie Fulks on guitar, and Garry West on bass.

They appeared on last night’s show, and here is video of their performance.

Steve and Alison will be appearing June 18 at the Hollywood Bowl for Rhiannon Giddens’ American Tunes show with almost the same lineup. Tim is heading off to Telluride, so Tristan Scroggins will take his spot.

5 Day Out, 2 Days Back is available now from popular download and streaming services online.