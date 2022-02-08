First listen to Authentic Unlimited

Skip to content
Excited to debut at
Bluegrass First Class next week in Asheville, newly formed super group, Authentic Unlimited, has released a video teaser of their highly anticipated music. The east Tennessee-based band is comprised of three Quicksilver alums (Eli Johnston-banjo, Stephen Burwell-fiddle, and Jerry Cole-bass) plus mandolinist extraordinaire, Jesse Brock, and newcomer, powerhouse vocalist, John Meador.
The bluegrass quintet has been busy writing, arranging, and recording some of their new original material. The one minute and eight second video gives those eagerly awaiting their first live appearance a brief sampling of their new sound. Johnston narrates as Burwell plays a snippet of one of their tunes while Cole intently listens. It is evident from this teaser that the tight harmonies and classic drive the talented trio was schooled under by Doyle Lawson is being channeled into their new ensemble.
Fans can hear Authentic Unlimited for the first time on stage next Saturday, February 19, at Milton Harkey’s Bluegrass First Class. They will be joining other greats in bluegrass that weekend such as the Dan Tyminski Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, and the Junior Sisk Band. There will also be daily special performances such as a Santa Cruz Reunion on Friday plus a Tony Rice Tribute with Wyatt Rice and Richard Bennett, along with a presentation by the Lonesome River Band of their early years on Saturday.
Festival promoter Harkey stressed, “I am excited to have Authentic Unlimited on the schedule. I’m very glad that they formed in time for fans to hear them play their very first performance at Bluegrass First Class.”
The festival is held at the
Crowne Plaza Resort in Asheville, NC. For ticket information on the indoor festival, visit them online, or contact Milton Harkey at (828) 275-8650.
For more information on Authentic Unlimited, contact Eli Johnston
by email, call 423-608-2592, or visit the band’s website. You will also find Authentic Unlimited Band on Facebook and Instagram.
