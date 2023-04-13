First Florida Bluegrass Summit this weekend

Friday and Saturday April 14-15 sees the inaugural Florida Bluegrass Summit. It is being held at the Florida Sands Music Ranch (formerly the Sertoma Youth Ranch) in Brooksville.

The festival is all about the greater Florida bluegrass community, featuring all Florida bands and musicians. Several Florida bluegrass music associations are involved in putting on the event, including the North Florida Bluegrass Association, the South Florida Bluegrass Association, and the Sunshine State Bluegrass Association.

Justin Mason who is a third generation bluegrass musician sent the following statement:

“The Florida Bluegrass Summit is the brainchild of a group of hard-core bluegrass fans from Florida, including group spearhead Justin Mason.

Justin and his crew had the idea to ‘Do the Most Good Possible’ for the Florida bluegrass scene by bringing together the bluegrass associations, bands, and industry leaders so that not only a festival can be held, but also networking and best practices could be shared to mutually benefit bluegrass in the Sunshine state. The inaugural fest is April 14-15 at the Florida Sands Music Ranch in Brooksville, and features Florida bluegrass bands.

The involvement of numerous organizations will assure a long lasting impression on the rich bluegrass culture of Florida.”

Florida has a strong bluegrass community that supports many one day and multi-day festivals. It has been my privilege to attend many of these events over the past few years. I have come to know many of the bluegrass family in that time. Justin Mason has a passion for the music that shows in his promotion of all events and participation in most of them.

I would encourage my Florida friends to get on board for this event for the greater good of the Florida bluegrass scene.

Support your local music venues.