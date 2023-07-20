First day of Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival ’23

Posted on by Tara Linhardt

It is always a beautiful thing watching the folks rolling in for another Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in the lovely hills of Oakhill, NY. Lots of smiles and hugs. It is in many ways like a family reunion for a lot of folks. A reunion of “created family,” of fellow music lovers of all ages. 

Natalie MacMaster, with her husband Donnell Leahy and their kids, were a true delight with a mix of great music and humor. Their eldest daughter joined them on piano. Her main instrument is fiddle, but she was unable to play fiddle on the gig since her right arm was broken. She was able to play piano with her cast on, however and did a great job. She and her father also did a bit of fancy family fun where he did the bowing arm for her so she did get to play just a bit of fiddle with her left arm.

If you listen to this clip you will hear that there was quite a downpour of rain during their set, but the crowd at least in that tent, didn’t move a muscle as the rains came because they were not going to miss a second of that great set.  

Here is a video of the family in jam mode on the Creekside Stage at Grey Fox. 

Here are a couple other little glimpses of the wide array of great music. We saw some of the legends of music, as well as an exciting series of emerging artists keeping each day full of great musical varieties. 

Jake Blount 

Stillhouse Junkies

The Ruta Beggars

Armchair Boogie from Wisconsin on the High Meadow Stage at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Enjoying their day at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Augie Dougherty Armchair Boogie on the High Meadow Stage at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Bruce Molsky at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Totem campground art at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Campground fun at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Campground at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Graham Sharp with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Cody Tinnin with the Stillhouse Junkies at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Creekside Stage at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Get your tickets at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sound crew working hard at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Jake Blount Band at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Jake Blount at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Ethan Hawkins and Nelson Williams with the Jake Blount Band at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Who can resist a mud puddle at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Post mud puddle fun at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Lat night campground jam at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Campground scene at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Custom campsite with quilted walls at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Madeline Waters with Wicked Sycamore at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Wicked Sycamore at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Natalie MacMaster and Donnel Leahy with their daughter, Mary Frances Leahy, at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Mary Frances Leahy at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Nelson Williams with the Jake Blount Band at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sofia Chiarandini of The Ruta Beggars on the Creekside Stage at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Stillhouse Junkies at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Stillhouse Junkies at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Stillhouse Junkies at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Sunset in the campground at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Scythian at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Graham Sharp with Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Steep Canyon Rangers at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
The Ruth Beggers at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Stillhouse Junkies at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt
Well dressed trash crew at the 2023 Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival - photo © Tara Linhardt

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today