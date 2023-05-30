First Day in Town from Patrick McAvinue

Patrick McAvinue has been among the most accomplished bluegrass fiddlers for several years, with time touring in acts like Audie Blaylock and Redline, Charm City Junction, and Daily & Vincent. We’ve also heard his fiddle on other artist’s releases, and on a number of film and video game scores.

An educated musician, Patrick received a Bachelor of Music in jazz performance from Towson University in his native Maryland, and has been honored by the IBMA as Momentum Instrumentalist in 2015, and Fiddle Player of the Year in 2017. In 2020 he joined the US Navy band, Country Current, with whom he currently tours and performs.

Patrick’s debut solo album, Perfect Fit, was released in 2019, and he has another completed, Fortis, set to hit on June 23. It’s a six-track EP that features collaborations with Scott Vestal on banjo, Shaun Richardson on guitar, Gaven Largent on reso-guitar, Seth Taylor on mandolin, and Ethan Jodziewicz on bass. Fiddle whiz Billy Contreras also joins McAvinue on one track, and vocals are shared by John Cowan and Chris Jacobs.

A single from Fortis has been released, Patrick’s romp through the Kenny Baker classic, First Day in Town. Following a brief rubato introduction, he and the band get right to it.

Have a listen…

Pre-orders for Fortis are available online now, as either a digital album ($5) or on CD ($10). Both include an instant download of First Day in Town.