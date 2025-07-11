Firehawk live video from Williamson Branch

To celebrate today’s release of their new album, Southern Sunshine, our friends Williamson Branch have created a live firehouse video of one of the tracks, Firehawk, just for our readers.

It’s a rockin’ fiddle tune written by Branch fiddler Melody Williamson Keyes and former banjo man Anthony Howell. The album cut also features Alan Bibey on mandolin.

On the video, the Williamsons (Kevin on guitar, Melody on fiddle, Kadence on bass, and Caroline on cajon) are assisted by their new banjo picker, Mason Crone, who maintains a popular YouTube banjo lessons channel.

Thanks guys – great tune!

Southern Sunshine is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on audio CD directly from the band.

Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.

To further celebrate the album release, Williamson Branch is hosting a special fan event July 18-20 in Nashville. They’re calling it the Williamson Branch Homecoming Weekend, and will include two concerts from the band, a Sunday morning gospel sing, meet and greet with the band, plus an autographed copy on the new CD, a band photo, and their new t-shirt.

Full details can be found online.