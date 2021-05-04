Finn’s Rescue from The Foreign Landers

Skip to content
The Foreign Landers, transatlantic bluegrass couple David Benedict and Tabitha Agnew Benedict, have a debut EP set for release on May 10. It’s called , and includes six tracks encompassing new music they have written, and a couple of favorites from the bluegrass world. Put All Your Troubles Away
Tabitha and David work with different touring bands, in different countries, and as she is from Northern Ireland and he from South Carolina, travel is a major part of their lives. Since being married in 2019, they split time between Ireland and the US, depending on his commitments on mandolin with Mile Twelve, and hers on banjo with
Cup O’Joe and Midnight Skyracer.
When the COVID restrictions hit last year, they were at Tabitha’s home in County Armagh, and were unable to leave for six months. They used that time to write and learn new material, and decided to record what they had been doing. Voila… The Foreign Landers.
In advance on the EP’s release next week, they have agreed to share a track with our readers, a lovely banjo/mandolin instrumetal called
Finn’s Rescue. It shows Tabitha’s remarkable virtuosity on both bluegrass and Celtic material, and David’s deft mandolin playing right alongside.
Tabitha tells us a bit about the genesis of this tune, a precious little dog that she and David rescued in South Carolina.
“After sifting through countless rescue shelters nearby to find the perfect puppy, I stumbled upon an advertisement for Finn, a 12 week old Spaniel/Terrier mix. He’s now 9 months old, and has brought David and I so much joy over the past few months! He slept in the recording room during most of the tracking for the EP, and we hope he will continue to do this for many more releases in the future!”
Pre-orders for the digital album,
Put All Your Troubles Away, can be placed now via bandcamp. Several of the tracks are also available as singles now from the various download and streaming sites. The full six-track EP will be there as well on May 10.
