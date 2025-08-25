Final photos from the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Frank Baker

Kids Academy at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival – photo © Frank Baker

With this last batch of Frank Baker’s fine photographs from the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, we have his final contribution for the year. He won’t be joining us at World of Bluegrass next month, and suggests that his camping and shooting days at festivals may be behind him.

We’ll certainly welcome anything he might choose to share with us, and thank him from the depths of our hearts for his many years of yeoman’s work capturing bluegrass music events for our readers. Frank is not only a first-rate photographer, but a fine fellow as well!

Seldom Scene at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Fred Travers with Seldom Scene at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ron Stewart with Seldom Scene at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lou Reid with Seldom Scene at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Clay Hess with Seldom Scene at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ronnie Simpkins with Seldom Scene at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Barry Abernathy with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Brad Gulley with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Barry Abernathy with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Jim VanCleve with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Barry Abernathy with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Zeb Snyder with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Aaron Ramsey with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Aaron Ramsey with the Mountain Heart Tribute Band at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy performance at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ron Thomasson with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ron Thomasson with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Brian Aldridge and Ron Thomasson with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ron Thomasson with Dry Branch Fire Squad at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker

