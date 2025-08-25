Final photos from the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival

Kids Academy at the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival – photo © Frank Baker

With this last batch of Frank Baker’s fine photographs from the summer 2025 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival, we have his final contribution for the year. He won’t be joining us at World of Bluegrass next month, and suggests that his camping and shooting days at festivals may be behind him.

We’ll certainly welcome anything he might choose to share with us, and thank him from the depths of our hearts for his many years of yeoman’s work capturing bluegrass music events for our readers. Frank is not only a first-rate photographer, but a fine fellow as well!