Final photos from the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

Posted on by Frank Baker

Kids Academy students on stage at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival – photo © Frank Baker

Here we have Frank Baker’s final installment of images taken at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival over Labor Day weekend. These include some wonderful shots of the Kids Academy, an important part of this event each year.

We’re looking forward to having Frank with us at the end of the month for the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention, the International Bluegrass Music Awards, and the weekend Bluegrass Live! festival in downtown Raleigh, NC.

Seldom Scene at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Lou Reid with Seldom Scene at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ron Stewart with Seldom Scene at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ronnie Simpkins with Seldom Scene at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Fred Travers with Seldom Scene at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Dudley Connell with Seldom Scene at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Ronnie Simpkins with Seldom Scene at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Uncle Henry's Favorites at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Uncle Henry's Favorites at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
F Baker-7498
Uncle Henry's Favorites at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy Director Sarah Larsen at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
F Baker-7468
Kids Academy poster signed by students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy students at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Kids Academy Director Sarah Larsen at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Tara Linhardt with mandolin students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Guitar students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Guitar teacher Wally Hughes with students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Bass teacher Neel Brown with students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Banjo teacher Colina Blanekship with students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
F Baker-5787
Fiddle students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Tara Linhardt with mandolin students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker
Tara Linhardt with mandolin students at the Kids Academy at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival - photo © Frank Baker

