Final photos from the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival

Kids Academy students on stage at the 2024 Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival – photo © Frank Baker

Here we have Frank Baker’s final installment of images taken at the Delaware Valley Bluegrass Festival over Labor Day weekend. These include some wonderful shots of the Kids Academy, an important part of this event each year.

We’re looking forward to having Frank with us at the end of the month for the IBMA’s World of Bluegrass convention, the International Bluegrass Music Awards, and the weekend Bluegrass Live! festival in downtown Raleigh, NC.