Final edition of Whiskey Sour Happy Hour airs tonight

Here’s another sign that we are coming to the end of the COVID-19 restrictions under which we have all been struggling this past few months.

Tonight marks the final edition of the Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, which Bluegrass Today is delighted to help promote alongside producers Ed Helms and The Bluegrass Situation. Helms came up with this idea a few weeks back, and has each week invited friends from both the acoustic music and comedy world to join him virtually for an hour or so of good, clean fun. The online video is presented at no charge, with donations requested for MusiCares and Direct Relief, two national charities doing COVID-19 relief.

MusiCares is an organization run by The Grammy Foundation, and they are raising funds to assist music industry professionals while live performances have been forbidden, and Direct Relief focuses on aid to health care workers, many of whom (surprisingly) have been laid off as well during the shut down.

In addition to raising money for worthy causes, Helms’ concept was to provide artists with some high profile exposure while forcibly off the road, and music lovers with some entertainment while stuck at home. Now that things are starting to re-open, it’s time to bring this series to a conclusion.

Tonight’s final show (May 13) will include performances by Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Molly Tuttle, Indigo Girls, Stephen Colbert, Mandy Moore, and Rosanne Cash, all recorded at home with social distancing observed. Ed will supply his comedy stylings, along with Stephen Colbert.

Like the previous editions of the Happy Hour, tonight’s will be live-streamed on Facebook, YouTube, and at The Bluegrass Situation.

But you can also watch it right here at Bluegrass Today. Simply come to this page at 8:00 p.m. eastern (5:00 Pacific) on Wednesday evenings to watch the live stream. It will also be available on our FaceBook page.

You can read more about Whiskey Sour Happy Hour, and see previous episodes, here.

And be sure to donate using this DonorBox link!