Field Behind The Plow from The Farnum Family

Allow us to introduce you to The Farnum Family, a bluegrass and Gospel music group from the Ozark region of Missouri. They are a family of six who enjoy performing to demonstrate their love of bluegrass music, and of their Lord and Savior.

Anchored by proud papa, Norm, on banjo, and loving mom, Tricia, on vocals, the group includes their four grown and nearly grown children as well. Benjamin plays guitar, Hannah is on fiddle, Maggie plays bass, and Matthew handles mandolin. All six of them share in lead and harmony vocals. Together they perform in and around Branson, and tour as widely as they are able in the summer months. The Farnums have been recordings as well for the past ten years, and their latest project is available now, Another Season’s Promise.

While he has been gratified by everything the band has done, Norm tells us that now, with all the children maturing into seasoned players, singers, and performers, he feels this new album is a professional look at what this talented family can produce. A debut single from the record is out, sung by Benjamin, which the young guitarist says exemplifies the Farnum Family credo.

“I actually first heard Clay Hess’ version of The Field Behind the Plow before realizing it was written by a wonderful Canadian singer-songwriter Stan Rogers, whose music our family has come to love. And while in actual content it’s a song about farming, which many families – including ours – can relate to, the principals of working hard and being faithful through hardship and heartache with hope for the future are universal, and especially needful through these past two years.”

Have a listen…

The Field Behind The Plow, and the entire Another Season’s Promise album are available on CD and for download from the Farnum Family web site online. Norm says that you will be able to find them soon from all the popular download and streaming sites as well.

The Farnums are also hosting a concert series just outside of Branson through the winter months. They are calling it Ozark Mountain Friday Nights, with shows every other Friday at the New Testament Christian Church in Reed Springs, MO. These are all free concerts, featuring both The Farnum Family and a special guest artist, and will run up until April 8. So if you are planning a trip to Branson, be sure to set aside a Friday night for bluegrass just a short drive from the main drag.

You can also catch the Farnums this weekend at the Branson Bluegrass Winter Youth Festival at the Branson Event Center. Check their web site for a complete list of shows.