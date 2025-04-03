Fiddlin’ Ray Bruckman to Crandall Creek

Crandall Creek has announced the addition of mandolinist, fiddler, and vocalist Fiddlin’ Ray Bruckman to the band. Known for his wide range of versatility, Ray is accomplished in bluegrass, old time, folk, and western swing music. He also leads his own group, Fiddlin’ Ray and the Turtle Snatchers, and performs with the Folk’ Em All Trio.

Bruckman has been named fiddle, mandolin, and guitar champion in the state of Pennsylvania, beginning his quest at the age of 11. In addition to performing and recording, Ray carries a full load of students, offering instruction in fiddle/violin, mandolin, banjo, guitar, and cello.

He joins founder Jerry Andrews on guitar, Carly Greer on lead vocals, Dustin Terpenning on banjo and mandolin, and Sav Nelson on bass

Crandall Creek is also excited to be hosting a songwriting workshop ahead of their April 11 show at the Strand Theater in Moundsville, WV. Carly Greer, Jerry Andrews, and Dustin Terpenning will lead the workshop which begins at 3:00 p.m. The band will perform at 7:00.

Tickets for the workshop are $50, and can be purchased online.