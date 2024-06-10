Fiction – John Cowan’s first new single with True Lonesome

Newgrass legend John Cowan has released a new single, his first with new label True Lonesome Records.

Fiction, which John wrote with True Lonesome label head Eddie Sanders, fits right in with Cowan’s long career pushing the boundaries of bluegrass. So much so that the sounds he pioneered in the 1970s and ’80s with New Grass Revival hardly seems progressive today.

The song describes the tension and division we find around social and political issues these days, where opposing sides can’t even agree on what is true.

John described how Fiction came to be.

“The genesis of the song is that Eddie (Sanders) and I had sat down to write a song for this new recording, that eventually was titled Fiction.

I have been a voracious reader my whole adult life. I was discussing with Eddie the problem of living in a world at this time, which is confounding, scary, and frustrating. My expansive bookcase is loaded with non-fiction books. I had just said to him that I can hardly stand to pick up these two new books I’d bought cause I didn’t feel like I needed any more affirmation about the state of our country and the world. What I needed was an escape to a place of commonality with the people I’ve encountered and my loved ones.

I think we did a good job on it and that’s all I know for now except, I always believe in hope and grace.”

With Cowan on bass and lead vocal, we also have Scott Vestal on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, Jonah Horton on mandolin, and Tim Crouch on fiddle. It’s a might powerful number which features plenty of John’s impressive vocal range and expressive delivery, on top of some serious pickin’ from his studio bandmates.

Have a listen…

Fiction by John Cowan is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.