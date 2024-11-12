Fences from Adam McIntosh

Billy Blue Records has another single to share from Adam McIntosh, and his current album, Restless.

Adam, of course, is the guitarist and vocalist with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, an original member who took his leave to try another opportunity, but is now back touring and recording with the band.

For this next single, they have chosen Fences, a lovely ballad written by Mark “Brink” Brinkman and the late Dale Pyatt. It describes the reaction of a man who loses all his defenses with one look from his true love.

McIntosh praises the songwriters for the efficiency of their lyrics

“Fences is one of those songs that says so much in spite of using few words. It paints the picture of a man afraid to rebuild a relationship after experiencing heartbreak. I like this song because it sends the message that redemption is possible.”

Adam plays all the instruments and sings all the parts, with the exception of his Radio Ramblers bandmate Jason Barie, who adds fiddle.

It’s good’n! Have a listen…

Fences, and the complete Restless album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, and on CD directly from the artist.

Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.