Favorite Button from The Golden Age

Bryan Simpson and Matt Menefee, co-founders of energetic progressive grassers Cadillac Sky from the mid-2000s, have reunited in Nashville for a new project they are calling The Golden Age. CSKY toured extensively following a number of successful albums before going “on hiatus” in 2010.

And as you might expect, the new music is chock full of the sort of thoughtful but frenetic music that we had come to expect from this pair. A first single from their 7-song EP, I’m Sure It Be Fine, is available now. They released the record back in February, just in time for the COVID-19 shutdowns leaving them unable to tour in support. To make it even worse, their CD release concert was scheduled for the day after Nashville was struck by tornados!

This first single is one called Favorite Button, and features Simpson on on mandolin and Menefee on banjo, assisted by Jake Stargell on guitar, Billy Contreras on fiddle, and Daniel Kimbro on bass.

Here’s a taste.

I’m Sure It Be Fine is available wherever you stream or download music online.