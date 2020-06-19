Father’s Day song and video from Valerie Smith

Skip to content
Valerie Smith also has a Father’s Day song to debut this week, one written by Johnny McDonald and Val.
deals with a difficult aspect of elder care, one that has been real in McDonald’s life. It tells of watching a strong, proud man fall ill with dementia and Parkinson’s disease, and the difficulties inherent in seeing a beloved parent lose their memories and the ability to communicate. Talking To Daddy
In creating the video, Valerie includes photos of Johnny’s dad, and the single is dedicated to anyone struggling with similar circumstances.
To record the track, Smith brought in Danny Roberts to produce, and play guitar and mandolin, with his wife Andrea Roberts on bass, their daughter Jaelee Roberts for harmony vocals, and Gail Johnson on fiddle.
Here’s the vid…
Talking to Daddy is available now wherever you stream or download music online.
