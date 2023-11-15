River of Regret from Fast Track

Engelhardt Music Group is out with a new single from Fast Track, the hard charging bluegrass band that developed after David Parmley shut down his band, Cardinal Tradition.

They’ve chosen a song written by their former bassist, the late Ron Spears, who had contributed a number of songs to the band before his passing earlier this year. It’s a wonderful way to remember their bandmate and friend.

It’s one called River of Regret, sung here by guitarist Duane Sparks, with harmony support from mandolinist Shayne Bartley, and bass man Zach Collier. Fast Track is completed by founders Steve Day on fiddle and Dale Perry on banjo.

The songs tells a story of a love lost by a man who only realizes his mistakes after it’s too late.

Have a listen…

River of Regret is available now from popular download and streaming services online. It is the first single to hit from the band’s next album, expected early in 2024.

Radio programmers are invited to contact EMG to receive airplay copies.