Fast Track at Kentuckians of Michigan

Fast Track at the Kentuckians of Michigan (9/1/23) – photo © Bill Warren

Fast Track spent the Labor Day weekend performing in Canada. They passed through Detroit on Friday evening and stopped at the Kentuckians of Michigan and did a show.

The Kentuckians has a long history of hosting bands. Fiddler Steve Day found a picture on the wall of him when he was with Gary Brewer. He left Gary’s band in 1998 to join Dave Parmley.

Shayne Bartley (mandolin) last performed at the club with his brother Rick. Duane Sparks has played the club with Joe Mullins, and Dale Perry has played there with several bands over the years.

Fast Track honors founding member, the late Ron Spears, for his contributions to both the band and the music.

Go see these guys if they are in your area.

Support your local music venues.