Farmin’ Man video from The Kody Norris Show

Rebel Records has released a new single for The Kody Norris Show, along with a music video, the fourth from their current album, All Suited Up.

This one is for Farmin’ Man, one Norris wrote, and boy does it get along swiftly! Kody says that he drew on his own family experiences putting this together, growing up as he did in a tobacco growing region of east Tennessee.

“Farmin’ Man is the true life account of the American farmer from my perspective. The song says, ‘when things get rough he’ll just get tough,’ and I have certainly seen that first hand. Numerous members of my family made so many sacrifices to ensure that come what may, deadlines were met and the bills were always paid. As a society we owe a lot to the American farmer and could definitely take a lesson from their commitment to excellence!”

He is supported on this track by his regular bandmates – Josiah Tyree on banjo, Charlie Lowman on bass, and Kody’s wife, Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, on fiddle. Norris plays guitar and sings lead.

For the video, Kody and Mary Rachel say they asked a good friend of theirs to serve as the lead character.

“When we began the search for the ideal candidate to portray the Farmin’ Man, our first choice was my good friend Dean Gouge. A real life farmer with over 60 years experience under his belt, Dean is the real deal! The heartfelt memories he shares of farm life give an inside look at all the ups and downs farm families all over the world face on a daily basis. We are so pleased to have Farmer Dean in the leading role of our video!”

To make the point of the song even clearer, Farmer Dean also sat for a short interview about his experiences in life.

Farmin’ Man, and the full All Suited Up album from The Kody Norris Show, are available from popular download and streaming sites online. Physical CDs can be purchased from the band web site.