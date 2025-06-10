2025 Farm Jamb festival report

Posted on by Roger Black

The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb – photo © Roger Black

The Farm Jamb Bluegrass Music Festival at McClurg Farm in Bagdad, KY is quickly claiming a spot as one of the premier bluegrass festivals in the country. This is due to the hard work put into each festival by Ron McClurg, his family, and a great group of employees and volunteers. Ron is deeply dedicated to getting the best talent and biggest names in the world of bluegrass music. The venue is already one of the finest in bluegrass, situated on a beautiful mountaintop just outside of Frankfort, KY. Ron and his crew are constantly striving to make improvements in the facility year to year. 

The 2025 festival opened with a day of fine weather on Thursday. Billie Renee & Cumberland Gap got the festival started with an amazing set, followed by the stellar voice of Caleb Daugherty. Larry Cordle had Clay Hess at his side as he shared his music along with many stories about the songs he has written over the past several decades. The bands played two great sets to an audience of happy fans.  

Friday brought another day of great music from six bands, any of which could have easily been considered headliners at most festivals. The pop-up rain showers didn’t dampen the spirits of the crowd as Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers got the day kicked off on Friday. The Grascals continued to show why they have been one of the most in-demand bands for nearly two decades. Ralph Stanley II took the stage in fine fashion, followed by a memorable set by Hammertowne. They all did it again Friday evening and capped off the night in classic Farm Jamb style with sets from Larry Sparks and Pitney Meyer.

Saturday was another stellar day of bluegrass on the McClurg Family Farm. Wildfire opened up the show at noon to what looked like what was going to be a day of questionable weather, at best. We were blessed with overcast skies but no rain while we listened to The Kody Norris Show, Rhonda Vincent, and Balsam Range. Wildfire returned to the stage to start a second round of sets followed by The Dan Tyminski Band. Dan’s band was just about to finish up when the skies burst open, sending most of the fans running for shelter to their campers, or under the large tents that had been set up just for such an occasion. 

With Rhonda Vincent and Balsam Range waiting to go on for the last two sets of the evening, sound engineer Seth Murray and MC Roger Black checked the weather radar and made a decision to wait it out so as not to disappoint the fans. It was about a half hour later when a break in the weather came through and the show went on to the cheers of some very wet fans.

With that, Farm Jamb 2025 went into the books. I would like to say to Ron McClurg, all of the Farm Jamb staff, and all of the great bluegrass music lovers that attended, thank you for allowing me to be a part of their weekend.  

Billie Rene & Cumberland Gap at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Billie Rene & Cumberland Gap at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Billie Rene & Cumberland Gap at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Billie Rene & Cumberland Gap at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Caleb Daugherty at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Caleb Daugherty Band at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Alex Hibbitts with the Caleb Daugherty Band at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Caleb Daugherty Band at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Caleb Daugherty Band at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Clay Hess at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Larry Cordle at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Clay Hess and Larry Cordle at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Chris Davis with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Zach Collier with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Joe Mullins with The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Adam McIntosh with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Jason Barie with Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Danny Roberts with The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Jamie Johnson with The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Jamie Harper with The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Seth Murray running sound at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Kyle Perkins with The Grascals at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Ralph Stanley II with The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Curtis Coleman with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Hammertowne at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Hammertowne at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Scott Tackett with Hammertowne at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
David Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Brad Powers with Hammertowne at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Chaston Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Bryan Russell with Hammertowne at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Larry Sparks at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Michael Feagan with Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Larry D. Sparks with Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Luke Monday with Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Pitney Meyer at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Pitney Meyer at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Ron Stewart with Pitney Meyer at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Blake Pitney with Pitney Meyer at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
John Meyer with Pitney Meyer at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Nate Burie with Pitney Meyer at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Kody Norris at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris with The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Josiah Tyree with The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Charlie Lowman with The Kody Norris Show at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Adam Haynes with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Rhonda Vincent with The Rage at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Jacob Metz with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Mickey Harris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Kody and Mary Rachel at the 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Balsam Range at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Don Rigsby with Balsam Range at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Alan Bibey with Balsam Range at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Tim Surrett with Balsam Range at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Caleb Smith with Balsam Range at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Marc Pruett with Balsam Range at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Wildfire at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Robert Hale with Wildfire at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Matt Despain with Wildfire at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Scott Napier with Wildfire at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Johnny Lewis with Wildfire at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
The Dan Tyminski Band at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Aaron Ramsey with The Dan Tyminski Band at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Jason Davis with The Dan Tyminski Band at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Nathan Aldridge with The Dan Tyminski Band at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Grace Davis with The Dan Tyminski Band at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black
Dan Tyminski at 2025 Farm Jamb - photo © Roger Black

About the Author

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

