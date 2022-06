Farm Bureau Insurance uses bluegrass for TV commercial

Farm Bureau Insurance in Tennessee has launched a new television advertising campaign featuring bluegrass music and a number of noted artists. It’s for their Medicare Educator program, and started running yesterday in many Tennessee markets.

Irene Kelley was cast as the female lead in the commercial, and she tells us that the producers of the spot reached out to Nashville’s bluegrass hub for pickers.

“Casting director Andrea Berwick called the Station Inn and spoke to Josh Ulbrich and Brandon Bostic. Josh and Brandon gave them some names and contacts for the lead female role and a few pickers. Two familiar bluegrass faces are John Martin on mandolin and Wes Horton on bass. Other cast members include dobro legend Grady Hayes, Ken Fly, Juli Tapken, Amelia Eisenhauer, Andy Eisenhauer, and Rhonda Eisenhauer. “

When they all got together for the shoot, the musicians were asked to play Keep On The Sunny Side, and it serves as the background audio for the commercial.

Irene recorded the spot when it aired last night.

Here ’tis…

Let’s hope this vibe spreads through the whole insurance industry!