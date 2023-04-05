Fare Thee Well video from Lindley Creek

Pinecastle Records has released a music video for their latest single with family grassers, Lindley Creek.

It’s a song written by mandolinist Katie Greer, along with Melody Williamson of Williamson Branch, two of the shining young female vocalists in our music. Called Fare Thee Well, the lyrics tell of someone saying goodbye to a failed romance, but in that wonderfully bluegrass fashion, it’s a sprightly, feel-good sound describing an unhappy time.

Lindley Creek is made up of the Greer family of Missouri, with mom and dad, Kathie and John Rob, on guitar and bass, respectively, and their adult children Katie and Chase on mandolin and fiddle.

Speaking collectively, they shared a few words about the new single, and the music video shoot.

“We put a bluegrass twist on a modern-concept lyric video. Since our band was born out of the festival and jam culture, we thought it would be cool to put the lyrics out there. The greatest compliment for our original music is when someone wants to cover it themselves at a jam, around a campfire, or at a festival somewhere. Making the lyrics beautiful and easily accessible was our main goal with this visual creation.

Filmed in La Sal Del Rey (a natural salt lake) in the tip of Texas, the effect was breathtaking. It looks so much like we are standing on ice, that it played tricks on our minds. We kept checking to see if we were about to fall through! The trek to the location was over a mile. We arrived at day break and were surprised to see a little family of javelina trotting across the path. John Rob carried his bass on his shoulder the whole way!

As we grew up with bluegrass, our friendships with other bands have formed some very strong bonds. It was one of those friendships that gave birth to the song, Fare Thee Well. Co-written by Katie and Melody Williamson Keyes, the tune speaks to a changing relationship that seems to follow nature’s seasons. The lilting fiddle tune melody seems to lift the song to an almost cheerful ballad in the midst of heartbreak.

We hope you enjoy our lyric video of Fare Thee Well. It’s another taste of our upcoming album, Whispers in the Wind, releasing July 2023.”

It’s a lovely track. Check out the music video.

Fare Thee Well is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.