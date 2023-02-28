Fare Thee Well drops for Lindley Creek

Once again, Lindley Creek has released a feel-good bluegrass song with their latest single for Pinecastle Records.

The Creek is a family band, made up of the Greers from the Ozark region of Missouri. Mom and Dad, Kathie and John, play guitar and bass, with their children, Katie and Jase, on mandolin and fiddle. Family harmony is a big part of their show, but it’s Katie’s powerful lead singing that sets the group apart. That, and their focus on quality original material, has made them favorites both in person and on bluegrass radio.

This latest, Fare Thee Well, is a breakup song written by Katie along with Melody Williamson Keyes of Williamson Branch. But even on what might be a sad story, the story focuses instead on the good gained in the relationship, now that it has passed.

Produced by Jim VanCleve, it moves along in a nice mid-tempo bluegrass groove. Check it out…

Fare Thee Well from Lindley Creek is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included in their next full-length album, Whispers in the Wind, expected later this year from Pinecastle.