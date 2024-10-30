Far Away With You – Woody Platt

With the combination of self-reflection during the COVID pandemic and his departure from the GRAMMY-winning Steep Canyon Rangers, Woody Platt set out to begin the next phase of his musical journey. His debut solo album, Far Away With You, marks the beginning of this chapter, with brilliant originality and memorable performances all throughout.

The opening track, Like The Rain Does, is a song that makes clever use of similes and metaphors to describe one’s joyful, peaceful state within the relationship they share with another. Written by Cody Hale, this track features strong vocals from Platt and Buddy Melton as well as fantastic instrumental backing from Jerry Douglas on dobro, Rob McCoury on banjo, Jason Carter on fiddle, Barry Bales on bass, and Daren Shumaker on mandolin.

The following track, Toe The Line, follows a similar metaphorical approach like the previous song. Written by Barrett Davis and Josh Carter, this piece speaks of one wanting to return to the person they love. Featuring Tim O’Brien on harmony vocals, this track also includes Bales on bass, Shumaker on mandolin, Casey Driessen on fiddle, and Bennett Sullivan on banjo.

Broke Down Engine comes from Piedmont blues singer, Blind Willie McTell. Here it is given a solidified bluegrass treatment with a powerful vocal performance from Del McCoury. Along with Platt and McCoury, the track also features Bales, Shumaker, Sullivan, and Bryan Sutton on guitar.

Long Time Coming, by Jesse James Langlais, is another straight-ahead bluegrass song which speaks of yearning for the partner they had, and the life they shared in the past. Appropriately, this selection features the same supporting cast as the album’s opening track.

One Last Goodbye, by Barry Bales and Chris Stapleton, captures the suspicion and mental preparation of a romantic relationship coming to an end. Platt and Buddy Melton’s vocals on this track carry the precise quantity of emotion for the listener to fully engage.

Far Away With You is a strong release. The selections on this recording are not only original, but are drawn from a wide array of writers. Combined with a great variety of guest vocalists and backing musicians, there isn’t a “skip worthy” track to be found here. Every song has its rightful place on this project. It’s a captivating statement from Woody Platt in this new stage of his musical career.