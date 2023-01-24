Far Away Again from Cory Walker (with Tim O’Brien)

Skip to content
Mountain Fever Records has release a debut single today from their upcoming project with banjoist Cory Walker. The album is entitled School Project, which those who known Cory from his active social media presence will recognize as a common theme, especially on Facebook.
A Florida native who been playing since his pre-teen years, Cory lives in Nashville these days, where he plays with
East Nash Grass, and with David Grier, the Tim O’Brien Band, The Dillards, and Jason Carter. He is also an active studio musician, appearing on recordings by a number of bluegrass artists.
Cory grew up around bluegrass with a father who played actively. Both he and his brother became quite skilled as teens, with both now pursuing the music professionally. This first single is one that his brother co-wrote, who plays mandolin with Billy Strings.
Walker explains…
“My brother, Jarrod, and mutual good friend, Christian Ward, are truly some of the greatest writers today. When I first heard a demo recording of
, I knew I wanted to ask Tim O’Brien to sing it on my record. Tim said he dug it. Soon afterward, we recorded it at Stargel Studios. Musicians on the track include Tim O’Brien on vocals and guitar, Dennis Crouch on bass, Harry Clark on mandolin, Billy Contreras on fiddle, Gaven Largent on resonator guitar, and myself on banjo.” Far Away Again
Jarrod and Christian were the writers of the 2022 IBMA Song of the Year,
Red Daisy, recorded by Billy Strings.
Have a listen to
Far Away Again…
VIDEO
Far Away Again from Cory Walker is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.
Expect more information on
School Project in the coming months.
